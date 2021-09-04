Lucifer season 6: Check out a new Ella tease! (video)







Can you believe the Lucifer season 6 premiere is right around the corner? In this time in a week, you’re going to be diving into the final episodes and we’re sure that there is a lot to look forward to.

For the sake of this current article, though, can we discuss things when it comes to Ella? We know that she’s gone through a lot over the years, with one of the most-recent developments being her boyfriend turning out to be a serial killer. We can’t even fathom just how traumatic that is for her, and of course it raises questions about what her romantic future could be down the road.

Watch our latest Lucifer video review! Below, we get into some of the events of the second part of season 5, including Lucifer Morningstar becoming the new God! It’s a great way to refresh yourself before the premiere, and we suggest that you also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

Is it possible that Carol turns out to be the right person for her? The idea of this is explored briefly at the end of the video below, though nothing is altogether confirmed about it beyond that Carol is clearly a big fan of Aimee Garcia’s character. We hope for some fun stuff here, but the same goes for the entirety of the final season! Our goal in general is that Lucifer season 6 is a celebration of everything that came before, and an opportunity for a number of familiar faces to get closure in their own unique way.

We’d love for there to be a couple more teases between now and when the episodes come out — but at this point, we’re just ready to have the show in its entirety.

What do you most want to see for Ella on Lucifer season 6?

Have any particular hopes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Netflix.)

Ms. Lopez always understands the assignment ✨ stick around until the end of her best Lucifer moments for a sneak peek at a new moment from S6 pic.twitter.com/38gjtxvRWg — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 3, 2021

