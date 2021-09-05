Billions season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Get set for an ‘Implosion’







There’s not much we have to say to get you excited for Billions season 5 episode 9 — all it should take is the episode title of “Implosion.” Any time that a major character has a meltdown on this show, there’s a good chance that it’s entertaining. This time around, it could apply to any one of our major characters. Mike Prince is seeing the world around him collapse, Chuck Rhoades is wrestling with his past, and Bobby Axelrod could be setting himself up for the fall.

The important thing to remember here, of course, is that we’re not at the end of the season; as a matter of fact, we still have a good ways to go. That means that there are still opportunities to explore a number of different avenues for these characters and after the fall, there is still an opportunity for a recovery.

Below, we’ve got the full Billions season 5 episode 9 synopsis, just in case you want more insight on what lies ahead:

As Prince spirals in the wake of a scandal, Axe looks to take his attack to the next level, putting Taylor’s business in the crossfire. Chuck reckons with his failures and his father’s mortality. Tanner struggles to finish his paintings, while Wendy worries the money may be getting to him.

By the time we make it to the end of this episode, we’re hoping for a few more occasions where our jaws are going to be on the floor — or at least ones where we’re shouting at the TV. There’s so much that the writers still have to mine with some of these characters and the struggle, of course, is keeping things fresh. So long as Billions keeps going, they can’t destroy any of these major characters completely. They have to find a way to create new challenges instead.

