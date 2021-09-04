This Is Us season 6: Is filming going to be starting soon?







For everyone out there who loves This Is Us, we’re inching ever closer to the beginning of the end — and the starting of production.

In a post on his Instagram Stories this weekend, none other than Jack himself in Milo Ventimiglia confirmed that he’s already done his virus testing for the start of filming. With that in mind, let’s all prepare for the deluge of emotions that come with the final season. It’s the final “first day” the cast and crew will have together, and by far this will be the most important season to date. Just think of all the loose ends that need to be tied up!

Could This Is Us have lasted on NBC for many more years? Honestly, the network probably wishes that this wasn’t the final season. However, creator Dan Fogelman has said for years that six seasons was the plan and with that in mind, we’re bracing for the end now. We haven’t heard anything about a spin-off but we’re sure executives are going to inquire about it at some point along the way. This is one of the few network dramas out there that is constantly in awards-show consideration; in addition to its ratings and overall reach, it’s going to be a hard show for anyone to let go of when it’s over. The Pearsons have come to feel like our own family over the years!

Hopefully, we will get a new teaser or at least some other details over the next few months.

