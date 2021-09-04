America’s Got Talent lineup: Victory Brinker, Lea Kyle in semifinal show 2







Want to know who is performing on the second America’s Got Talent semifinal show? There are eleven acts ready to go on Tuesday, and this could be an even more competitive broadcast than what we had the first time around.

There is no wild-card among the group this time; instead, the acts moving forward all advanced either through the public vote or some sort of safe.

Victory Brinker – We’ll get to ranking the acts in a handful of days but for now, we’d understand the opera singer being a favorite.

1aChord – Vocal groups often do fairly well on this show, though they rarely win.

Lea Kyle – Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer act is a lot of fun, but does she have any more tricks up her sleeve?

UniCircle Flow – They’re able to do things with unicycles that we never imagined possible — they’ll at least offer up some energy.

Brooke Simpson – The former The Voice singer has a chance to be in the top three this season.

Josh Blue – Like Brooke, he’s got a devoted following — with his dating all the way back to Last Comic Standing.

Northwell Nurse Choir – They are Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer, and just on sentiment alone we think we’ll be seeing them until the end of the competition.

ChapKidz – They do things that no other dance act this season has! That’s probably the biggest asset they have at this point.

Peter Antoniou – He’s a really cool magic/mentalist act, and the show honestly needs a lot of that this season to mix things up.

Rialcris – They’re outstanding at what they do, but will America actually give hand-balancing the love it actually deserves?

Kabir Singh – Finally, let’s turn to another comedian for a moment, who has the terrible challenge of being on the same show as Josh Blue.

Who do you want to see advance on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you check that out, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

