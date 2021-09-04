Grey’s Anatomy season 18, Station 19 season 5: Why no episode count?







How many episodes can you expect for Grey’s Anatomy season 18? What about its spin-off in Station 19? As TV viewers, it’s of course understandable that we want as many installments as possible for all of our favorite shows. We also know that we saw fewer than usual almost across the board last year due to the global health crisis.

So can we be hopeful for something closer to a full season this time around? Sure, but that does not equal a guarantee.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, there is no confirmed episode count for either Grey’s Anatomy or Station 19, with the reason for that being uncertainty still surrounding the pandemic. This of course creates some difficulties within writers rooms all over the industry, largely in that they probably need to create contingency plans or storylines that can be compressed down in the event episode orders are shortened.

In a perfect world, we imagine that we’d get episode orders in the 20-24 range for these upcoming seasons. We know that Grey’s Anatomy has done huge seasons in the past with 24-25 episodes, and they’re able to do that thanks to a large cast that allows them filming flexibility. ABC would probably love having that many episodes to profit off of, and filming did start early enough to make it happen. In the end, though, we’re going to have to be patient, just like we have to with so many different things in this modern television climate.

