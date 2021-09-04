Blue Bloods season 12: See Tom Selleck, more in new promo art







CBS this week released the official promo art for Blue Bloods season 12 — and we don’t think you will be that shocked by it.

Over the course of the past several years we’ve seen a number of different images featured for the crime procedural, and almost every single one of them has a common denominator: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan. There’s a clear cognizance on the part of the network that this is who they believe to be one of their biggest draws. Some times, the art features Frank and no one else; at other points, we can at least see some supporting characters in the background.

For the sake of this particular promo art, you can see how there was a lot of strategy put into it. Every one of the “core” members of the Reagan family is present here, whether it be Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Erin (Bridget Moynahan), Jamie (Will Estes), and Henry (Len Cariou). There’s even a glimpse of Eddie (Vanessa Ray) in here. These are the characters who seem to be present almost every week so we understand the focus on them. Would it be nice for someone like Baez to get a little more love eventually? Sure, but we’re not oblivious that this show is about the Reagans themselves.

Of course, we would love someday for Blue Bloods to give us something more innovative with their promo art, just like we’d also love them to someday give us something more innovative with their show. It’d be fun to see that for sure, but the truth is that so much of this story is about comfort. There’s no reason for them to reinvent what already works.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

Where do you most want to see the story go moving into Blue Bloods season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







