Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7: Final ‘Stay in Your Lane’ hopes







The premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 is literally just a handful of hours away. So how can you be prepare for it?

The first thing that we should point out here is the title of “Stay in Your Lane.” We know that installments for this show tend to be named such things for a reason, and we gotta think that this is going to be the case here, as well. We’re wondering already if either Marvin, Lou Lou, or even Nicole does something that gets them in FAR more trouble than they realize. Remember that this could be quite the ominous hour! There are a lot of different twists and turns to prepare for in advance.

Check out our review of episode 6! Consider the video below a perfect way to prepare for what's coming up at midnight on the Starz app.

1. Something devastates Jukebox – Maybe Nicole is killed off; or, maybe they split up. No matter, something’s going to transpire here that changes her life in a particularly big way.

2. Does Marvin pull Kanan away from Raq? – We know from the promo that he’s going to try, so now is a measure of whether or not he’s actually successful at the end of it. We don’t think Marvin is about to overthrow her or anything; he’s just stubborn and thinks that he knows right more than he actually does.

3. Is Scrappy going to make it? – We’re guessing that he’s dead, but maybe this episode will offer a little more clarity.

4. What is Davina’s role? – We’ve seen the character here and there but so far, she hasn’t had all that much depth. Maybe now is the proper time to change that.

