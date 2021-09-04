Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 4 promo: Is Thomas okay?







Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 4 will be arriving on the Hallmark Channel this Sunday and this time, drama could be coming from a surprising source. We’re speaking here about Mick and Thomas, who are out in the woods to try and reclaim a part of their youth.

On paper, doesn’t a trip like this sound delightful? You’re surrounded by nature and all sorts of wonderful things around every corner. Unfortunately, this is also one of those things where once it gets bad, it gets bad fast. What happens when there’s an accident out in the middle of nowhere? You get a small taste of it within the promo below — no real resolution, but this is what you’re meant to be thinking about for a good while.

As for what else is going to be happening here, is Abby going to find herself a date for Jess and David’s wedding? It’s happening in just a couple of episodes, and of course Meghan Ory’s character is asked if she’s going to bring someone along as her plus-one. For the time being she’s not sure, but we have a feeling that this is going to be revisited often throughout the season. Remember that there was a time jump after Trace’s exit and we can understand that for this character, it would be nice to start to move forward and have the past buried precisely there.

In the end, it’s our hope that we’ll see a lot of laughter and happiness throughout this episode, or at least after we get to the other side of the Thomas/Mick incident. We do still think we’re in an era where we can all use as much escapism as possible and this show really provides that, especially when compared to a lot of the other stuff that is out there.

