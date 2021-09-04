The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Is a big story for Bradford ahead?







The Rookie season 4 is coming to ABC this fall and at first, most of the story will be about resolving that cliffhanger. It has to be!

Yet, beyond that we’re sure that a lot of the major characters will work to move forward to varying degrees, and that of course includes Tim Bradford. We’re very-much curious to learn a little bit more about what’s going to happen to his relationship with Lucy Chen, but the focus here is more on his professional career.

Is Bradford about to become a Sergeant? Signs seem to point in that direction, and for a little bit more on that, take a look at what Alex Hawley had to tease in a recent interview with TVLine:

“I think it’s time for him to make a bit of a change, because he’s super-comfortable being a TO. Like, he knows how to do that, so let’s give him something to do that he’s going to have to learn.”

Don’t expect any sort of transition to happen right away in the season, but if it does, Hawley also says that he could be an officer “that responds to the higher-end calls — living somewhere between patrol officer and detective, basically. He’s still out there being active and maybe recruiting CIs, being a different version of who he is right now but in a way that obviously is inclusive to Lucy and to our other characters.”

The reason why the writers may want to implement this change is simple: It’s a way to keep the Bradford character on the show while keeping with a natural evolution. This is one of the big challenges that comes with a show like The Rookie; you do want to continue to see characters grow in some form, but not in a way that causes them to not be around each other.

Prepare to see The Rookie back on TV when we get around to Sunday, September 26.

What do you want to see happen with Bradford on The Rookie season 4?

Be sure to give us your thoughts and theories in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







