Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 9 nominations

Well, maybe there is if you didn’t find out who won Head of Household last night. The moment that was official Tiffany won, it was more or less confirmed that Xavier and Alyssa would be the two nominees. The past few weeks have seen Azah, Hannah, and Kyland each lose their partners, and now it’s Xavier’s turn to feel the same thing. The Cookout almost has made it to their goal that they are the final six, but there’s still some work to be done.

So is there a chance at any chaos this week? If there is, it’s probably coming from Alyssa winning the Veto. If that happens, we’ll end up seeing Claire go up as a replacement nominee and with that, the Cookout being exposed to some degree. It’s going to be hard for Tiffany to figure out a way to convince Claire that this is the right move for their respective games.

The only change a Cookout member goes home, meanwhile, is if the alliance turns on each other early or if Claire wins Veto and removes Alyssa — which isn’t going to be all that likely. Tiffany could’ve just nominated Claire and Alyssa from the get-go and spared herself any potential drama later, but that exposes things and clearly, she’s confident that Claire won’t both win the Veto and save someone she’s not super-close to in the game.

