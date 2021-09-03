Magnum PI season 4 premiere spoilers: First look at ‘Island Vibes’







The Magnum PI season 4 premiere is slated to air four weeks from tonight on October 1 — what better time than the present to get some scoop!

There are a number of things to be excited about when it comes to the first episode back entitled “Island Vibes.” Beyond just the idea of seeing the show we love back on the air, we are going to see a little bit of life before Higgins eventually returns to Hawaii. Magnum’s got a new relationship in his life, and he’s also trying to find a way to handle the PI business — we have a feeling that there are going to be some mixed results here! Rest assured, you will also see Higgins within this episode, even if she isn’t around Magnum and the rest of the team right away. It remains to be seen precisely when that reunion will happen, but of course it’s going to be a cause for celebration.

For some more information on the Magnum PI season 4 premiere, including a very interesting story tidbit for Rick, check out the full synopsis below:

“Island Vibes” – As Magnum tries to keep his new relationship a secret and handles cases solo while Higgins is away, he is tasked with finding a single mom being hunted by two very dangerous gangs. Also, while Higgins is abroad with Ethan, a misstep forces her to assist an old employer, and Rick gets some bad, but also very, very good news, on the fourth season premiere of MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Oct. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

For those who have not heard, Magnum’s new love interest is actually going to be Detective Katsumoto’s partner! That’s going to be a big part of what makes this storyline fun to watch over the season; all of a sudden, there are a lot of dynamics that need to be balanced out.

