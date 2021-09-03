Money Heist part 5 volume 2 return date: When will it arrive on Netflix?







Following the premiere of the first five episodes on Netflix today, it makes sense to want to know the Money Heist part 5 volume 2 return date. Luckily, we’re happy to help out within this piece!

So where do we kick things off? It makes sense to remind you that the international sensation is not done for the year. There are still five more episodes coming in part 5, and Netflix is setting them up perfectly within the holiday window. The expected launch date at present is December 3, and there is no reason to think for now that this will change. Netflix is pretty good at holding to release dates and this is the time of year that they tend to get the most attention around some of their shows.

Just in case you needed another reminder that Money Heist is one of the streaming service’s more valuable international properties, you now have it.

Here is where we have to come in with a dose of bad news: As of right now, part 5 is going to be the end of the road for the series. It’s possible that this franchise could live on in some other ways, but the Money Heist as you’ve come to know and love it over time is coming to an end. At the time the final season was announced, here was what executive producer Alex Pina had to say:

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

Is it sad that Money Heist will be coming to an end soon? Sure, but it’s also equally important to make sure that you’re leaving viewers wanting more — we think they’re going to be successful in doing that.

