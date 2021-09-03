When Calls the Heart season 9: Another dose of BTS fun!







Just in case you needed a pick-me-up to get you into the weekend, we hope that this When Calls the Heart season 9 tease delivers!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), star Erin Krakow shared a fun peek behind the curtain of herself and Pascale Hutton seemingly on their way to set. There’s always something especially fun about these teases that pluck you straight out of one time period into another. Even though these two actresses are dressed in their period costumes, they are also walking past cars and both sporting modern-day face masks. It’s another reminder of the challenge that goes into a period piece like this! Not only do you have to embody the character you are playing, but also dive head-first into a particular time period as well. That is not always easy when there are cameras mere feet away from you!

When Calls the Heart season 9 more than likely is not going to be premiering until February; with that, we know already that we’re going to be waiting a while to see what the cast is up to! That’s what makes these fun little teases all the more important; they give us something to look forward to during the long hiatus. After all, we probably still months away from learning a premiere date, let alone seeing some sort of lengthy trailer.

In general, though, we are expecting romance, action, drama, and of course heartwarming content. In other words, everything that we’ve had a chance to see from Hope Valley time and time again over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

What excites you the most about Elizabeth’s journey from here on out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other updates throughout the off-season. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







