Brooklyn Nine Nine season 8 return date: The series finale







After last night’s new episode, it makes a whole lot of sense to want to know the Brooklyn Nine-Nine return date. That is especially the case when you consider for a moment what’s coming up. We are staring in the face the series finale, a one-hour event entitled simply “The Last Day.”

We should point out already that NBC is giving away next to nothing about this finale in advance — the only thing the synopsis says is that it’s “the series finale.” We also know you’re going to be waiting a little while for it; at present, this is scheduled to air on Thursday, September 16 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Is this the right time for the Andy Samberg series to end? Our heart wishes that it could go on forever but realistically, it does feel that way. The ratings for the show aren’t what they once were and sometimes, it’s better to let something go so that you can miss it for years after the fact. This show has had a really wonderful, totally-underrated run over the past several years. There’s no one bad season in the bunch and while we miss Gina around full-time, at least the bulk of the cast has been here for the entirety of it. There wasn’t a shake-up on the same level that we saw in the later years of The Office, which faltered more once Steve Carell left the show.

We’re sure that the series finale here is going to be emotional at times — we’ve seen that for almost every comedy of this vein. You’re saying goodbye to old friends! Along the way, though, we have a good feeling that we’ll laugh a lot as we celebrate the legacy of what this show has been.

