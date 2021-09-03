Grey’s Anatomy season 18: EP on Kate Walsh casting news







Obviously, Grey’s Anatomy boss Krista Vernoff has known for a good while that Kate Walsh would be appearing on the show this season. Even with that, though, there’s still something fun about seeing her react to the news!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), the show EP notes that “Christmas came early this year” in response to the news getting out there about the arc for Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery. To call her a fan-favorite character does not even do it justice, and this will more than like be the top-tier guest star for the entirety of this coming season. Given that we had Patrick Dempsey, T.R. Knight, and so many other big names on last year, the only people we can think of who would top Addison are Izzie and Cristina — and we’d be shocked if either of them ever turn up on the show again.

Walsh is the second major returning Grey’s Anatomy performer announced this summer; it was also revealed that Kate Burton will be coming back for multiple episodes as Ellis, and that casting is a little more challenging given that this character is dead. Addison has natural ties to the other characters, even if it is currently hard to hammer out some of the specifics surrounding why she would be back on the show at this point.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will be coming to ABC a little bit later in the month.

Christmas came early this year. https://t.co/XlLTzQK3e8 — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) September 3, 2021

