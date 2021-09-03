Big Brother 23: When is Zingbot coming this season?







We’re pretty far in to Big Brother 23 and of course with that, we know that there’s hype around a potential Zingbot appearance. As a matter of fact, we’re shocked it hasn’t happened to date! It’s always a great chance for laughs and it really sets the tone for this show perfectly.

So when are we going to actually see the famous bot back on the show? We’ll get into some of that within this piece…

Watch our newest Big Brother 23 live-feed update! We’ve got a new one for you below and in case you didn’t know, we provide these for you all season long. Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make absolutely certain you don’t miss out on what we’re bringing your way.

The first thing to remember is that Zingbot is a tradition around the Power of Veto Competition — it’s really the perfect spot to throw him on here since they can devote a lot of time to him during the broadcast.

Here’s your confirmation…

Zingbot WILL be a part of Wednesday night’s new episode. He’s back! That’s going to be fun, and that’s not the only surprise on the night. You’re also going to be seeing a double eviction next week, and then a double eviction the week after that! This is at least better than a triple eviction. It’s something that will surprise some of the players and at this point, that’s probably something that they are very much eager to do.

If we had to guess who’s going to get the best zing this season, all signs point to Derek F. After all, think about all the material that he’s given them over time in between the frequent napping and the terrible performances that he’s had in a wide array of competitions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 23!

What do you want to see from Zingbot on Big Brother 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do this, stick around to get all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







