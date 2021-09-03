AP Bio season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?







Following the debut of season 4 today at Peacock, can you expect an AP Bio season 5 renewal to happen? Or, is the more likely scenario that the show gets canceled? We have a few different things to talk through within this piece.

So where do we start? Of course, that’s by sharing what we know at present! Alas, there isn’t all that much that constitutes confirmation that the show will be back for more. We’d love to sit here and say that there’s more comedy with this cast (who doesn’t love Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton?), but we’re going to be stuck waiting for a little while longer.

Last year, we got news of a season 4 renewal pretty late in the year, and that could end up being the case here again. It’s all going to be depend on what the viewership is, coupled with precisely how early the streaming service actually wants to announce something.

In case you’re wondering how to best support the show the simple answer, of course, is that you watch it the whole way through! Peacock needs to see that there would be viewers for another season in order to renew it; otherwise, they do run the risk of having an incredibly-small audience and they have to think with financials in mind.

We do certainly think that AP Bio is a show they would love to keep around, even if it isn’t getting a lot of mainstream attention. You have to remember that this is one of the first properties brought over to the serve by NBC; not only that, but it is still one that has a devoted audience. Consider all of the work that was done to save it after the network itself decided to move on!

