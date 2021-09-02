Dancing with the Stars season 30 spoilers: See all the returning pros!







As you prepare for the Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast announcement next week, why not meet some of the pros?

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, we’re going to be seeing a ton of familiar faces in the ballroom this time around! Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson are the female dancers taking part this time around. For Carson and Arnold, it’s an especially-big return after the two recently became moms for the first time. As for the men, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber and Valentin Chmerkovskiy are going to be competing. This is a collection of familiar faces and, by and large, this is how fans like it.

While we know that technically the show is supposed to be about the contestants, there’s no denying that the pros have a huge impact on things. Everyone has their own favorites of the group and with that, there are some celebrities who could have a little bit of a tactical advantage from the get-go.

We may have to learn until premiere night to ultimately learn what all of the individual pairings are, but that’s okay — it’s less than three weeks ago! A lot of people are already rehearsing and we can only hope that we have a fun, lighthearted batch of episodes ahead.

