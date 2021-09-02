The Masked Singer season 6 introduces the Take It Off Buzzer







The Masked Singer season 6 is going to be throwing yet another big twist against the wall — and this time, it’s the Take It Off Buzzer.

So what exactly is this thing? It’s continuing the tradition of reality shows being happy when people press giant buttons (think about the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent), and it could shake up the game for the judges.

According to Entertainment Weekly, here’s how it works: If at any point in the show a panelist knows 100% who a masked performer is, they can hit the buzzer and guess. If they’re right, that person has to unmask themselves immediately and the panelist gets two points in their quest for the Golden Ear. However, if they’re wrong, they then lose two points and face another potentially-unclear punishment. In an interview with the aforementioned publication executive producer Craig Plestis notes that the punishment is “humiliating,” and has the following to say on the twist itself:

“The whole idea to introduce this is just to add spontaneity. Our panel keeps saying, ‘I know who it is,’ but we wanted to put them to the test. So the Take It Off Buzzer can be used any time in the show, anytime. As long as that contestant’s on the stage, and [the panelist] thinks they know who that person is, they can hit that buzzer.”

Personally what we like about this twist is that it could eliminate the performers who coast to the finals even though everyone knows who they are. While it’s great to have talented artists on the show, the whole premise is about the mystery! Adding stakes for the panel and eliminating obvious contestants are elements that could make the show that much more exciting.

