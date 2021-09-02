





Tonight’s The Challenge season 37 episode 4 proved to be one of the messiest yet, and for a wide array of different reasons.

So where do we begin here? We gotta talk about TJ telling Josh to shut up after he and Fessy were going at it right before a showdown in the lair. Then, you also have Michele and Corey L. facing off against Hughie and Amber at the end of the episode. Amber felt like she was betrayed by some of her fellow vets (namely Fessy), and that caused her and Hughie to go into the showdown with a crazy fire in his belly.

This was a legitimately dramatic final battle as well, mostly because at one point Michele and Corey L. got stuck. After that, we saw Hughie temporarily lose their key. It took a dramatic move from Hughie in order to make it through in one piece. He pulled it off, won the showdown with Amber, and they persevered through to the next round.

What happened after the battle was what will draw more headlines, as Hughie threw himself a massive celebration and then taunted Corey in his face. Then, Corey shoved him away, security intervened, and then TJ lashed out at both of their guys for their behavior. Hughie may have been driven by betrayal in the game, but he took it too far here.

While Michele wasn’t anywhere near as dramatic in her goodbye from the show, losing her is a pretty big blow. As a former Survivor winner she was one of the most high-profile people this time! She just had some really bad luck coming in as a newbie but in the end, we do think that she will be back.

