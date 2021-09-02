America’s Got Talent: Jimmie Herrod, World Taekwondo & Instant Save?







Tonight’s America’s Got Talent results show is the most important one of the season, though that goes without saying. The first finalists of the season are being named tonight! It’s going to be an interesting vote for a number of different reasons, especially since there’s a little more parity this season and a lot of disagreements between the judges.

As we often do here, though, we’re going to present you with all the results as the night goes on — we’re sure that everyone will agree perfectly with all of this, right? (Of course, there’s sarcasm aplenty in this statement; there are probably going to be internet wars all over the place.)

Instant Save – As always, let’s kick this off with the acts who are in danger. The three acts currently in need of the Save are Jimmie Herrod (really?!), Michael Winslow, and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. This is the weirdest result imaginable!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you think about the latest America’s Got Talent results tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







