Riverdale season 5 episode 15 spoilers: The Pussycats are back!







Next week on Riverdale season 5 episode 15, we’re going to see a heck of a fun, nostalgic hour of television. How can it not be when you consider the return of Josie and the Pussycats? Ashleigh Murray is back after being a part of the short-lived spin-off Katy Keene and she’s not alone. You’re going to see Valerie and Melody play a big role for the first time in a while.

So why is the group getting back together? What’s the primary purpose here? Below, we’ve got the full Riverdale season 5 episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

ROBIN GIVENS DIRECTS THE EPSIODE – After going MIA during the middle of her world tour, mega-star Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray) returns to Riverdale unexpectedly. But it’s not until she reunites with her former bandmates Valerie (guest star Hayley Law) and Melody (guest star Asha Bromfield), that she opens up about the real reason why she’s back. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative after a surprise visit from her old friend Alexandra Cabot (guest star Camille Hyde). Finally, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) steps in to help Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Veronica land a deal. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Evan Kyle (#515). Original airdate 9/8/2021.

Of course, you can go ahead and expect some performances over the course of the hour — for those of you who love musicals, rest assured that there’s another one appearing down the road, as well. This is just another injection of it into the musical world.

Just from the synopsis alone, it’s pretty clear that this is going to be a very different episode from what you’ve seen as of late, and that’s a great thing! One of the best things about Riverdale is that they continue to constantly mix things up.

