Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, September 1?







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC, and are installments of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD following it up? Just like you would expect, we’ve got a few things to talk through within this piece.

There’s no denying that we’re inching ever closer to these shows coming back. After all, over the past week we’ve gotten more details about all of these One Chicago shows than we had most of the summer. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that any of them are back … at least not yet. We still have three more weeks to go until they all officially premiere and we have to prepare ourselves for that.

So what’s one of the most substantial teases we’ve got in the past week? News that with Chicago PD in particular, we’re going to see almost no time jump at all. Burgess will “continue fighting for her life as the team scrambles to find her kidnapper” and it will be up to Intelligence to see how they handle the aftermath of all of this. We’re hoping that Marina Squerciati will continue to be a part of the show moving forward, but details like this always make us worry!

While all of this is going on during the Chicago PD premiere, remember that Chicago Med is going to have a number of new characters to introduce in the wake of losing Natalie Manning and April Sexton. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire has a cliffhanger of its own to resolve, with the center of it being the status of characters like Kelly Severide. We hope the premieres for all three of these shows are worth the wait, and we should get some video footage very soon!

Ultimately, NBC and Wolf Films know what they’re doing with One Chicago. We think all three programs will come back and deliver everything that you know and love and then some.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD moving forward?

Do you wish that these shows were premiering tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. After you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other insight. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







