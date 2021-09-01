The Circle season 3 premiere date, trailer, and … burner accounts?







Today, Netflix released all sorts of great news regarding The Circle season 3, including that it’s going to be starting very soon.

In a bit of a surprise twist, the latest batch of episodes is going to be coming starting on Wednesday, September 8, and new installments are going to be available for the entirety of the month. There are of course an eclectic group of players coming into the game this time around, and there are also an abundance of twists. One contestant is playing with a sister, there are of course many catfishes, and at one, a “burner account” could also be introduced for one of the players.

What makes The Circle spectacular, or at least this has been the case for all of the show’s seasons so far, is the casting. They’ve done a really great job over time of finding a diverse group of people and having their personalities shine in this environment. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen a significant evolution in the show’s gameplay already. The first season featured contestants who seemed to be buddy-buddy most of the time; meanwhile, season 2 got progressively more competitive and cutthroat as time went on. We hope that there is a strategic focus this time around, as well, just to signify further that there are so many ways to play this game.

