America’s Got Talent: Madilyn Bailey responds to Howie Mandel critique







Last night on America’s Got Talent, we remain surprised that one of the biggest moments didn’t come in a performance. Instead, it came courtesy of Howie Mandel giving an overly harsh criticism to Madilyn Bailey after her performance.

As we noted yesterday, Madilyn’s performance of “Red Ribbon” yesterday was a song written about her late grandmother — you can watch the performance of it below and through that, you can easily see just how important this song is to her. That’s what makes the comments from Howie all the more frustrating. One of his big issues had nothing to do with the song, but rather that she should just come out and be funny like she was in her first audition. He also insinuated that the performance didn’t really mean all that much, which led to Simon Cowell quickly coming to her defense.

So what did Madilyn have to say about all of this today? You can see via a new post on Twitter today that she had a pretty perfect response, saying that secretly Howie probably wants her to turn all of his mean comments into a song. (If you remember, Madilyn’s audition was a take on a popular YouTube video of hers, one where she did turn mean comments into a catchy tune.)

We’ll learn tonight if Madilyn gets a chance to move forward to the finals, but we do continue to think that Howie’s words probably inspired her fanbase to go out and vote like never before. If there’s one thing that viewers and fans often love to do, it is prove someone wrong whenever they possibly can. Remember that the results are going to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

