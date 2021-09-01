Blue Bloods season 12: More on Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez filming







We know that the wait for Blue Bloods season 12 is long and unfortunately, there’s no magical way to speed things up. What we can do along the way, though, is give you some more updates on production!

Today, we’re pleased to tell you that this has been a big week for both Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez. The actors behind Danny and Baez have not only been working on the show, but they’ve been doing it out on location! You can see some images over on Donnie’s Instagram Stories, and there are a number of glimpses of park benches in the background. You can also see plenty of cars and storefronts, which means to us that they were at least filming in a reasonably populated area of the city.

For those who do not know, Blue Bloods has to get really creative for much of their season 11 production, as it was hard to be in densely-populated areas due to virus restrictions. There were fewer familiar locales and more very specific spots and interior scenes. The show did everything it could to be the Blue Bloods of old and by and large, it succeeded. Nonetheless we’re thrilled to be able to see them drift more into familiar environments and to make the most of their surroundings this time around.

Also, we’re interested in a deeper exploration into Danny and Baez’s relationship. We recently shared a video of Donnie talking about how the start of season 11 was a real turning point for how he played the character; he now does his part to show more vulnerability in his relationship with Maria. He’s let some of his walls down and ultimately, this is why this partnership is succeeding in a way that others have not.

Remember that Blue Bloods season 12 will be premiering on CBS come Friday, October 1.

What do you most want to see from Danny and Baez on Blue Bloods season 12?

