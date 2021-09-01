Survivor 41: Were Georgia, Hawaii considered as filming locations?







Earlier this week the cast was finally confirmed for Survivor 41, and we’re starting to find more and more on the show’s complicated journey back to television.

If you remember, all the way back at the end of Survivor: Winners at War, show host and executive producer Jeff Probst noted that he was doing everything he could to get the show on the air in the fall of 2020. That didn’t happen, and the same goes for early 2021. Even getting it back on the air this fall was a massive undertaking, especially given the fact that it filmed halfway around the world in Fiji.

Before Survivor was settled on a return to Fiji, they actually did consider some locations in the United States — including Georgia! In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly Probst confirmed that both this state and Hawaii were considered as spots for season 41, but issues with the pandemic stopped them dead in their tracks:

It was a daily battle of whack-a-mole as every time we thought we had a potential spot, [virus cases] would surge and we would be back to square one.

Eventually, the team decided to just wait things out until they could establish things properly in Fiji, and that is precisely what was done. There was a bubble established across several islands for the season and everything was done with safety in mind. In the end, the goal was that everyone involved could focus on the game and the game alone — and from what we’re hearing, that proved to be successful.

Are you glad that Survivor 41 is taking place in Fiji once more?

