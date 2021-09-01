Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 5. Connor, Chasen, and Karl eliminated







It took a long time before Bachelor in Paradise 7 got to the second Rose Ceremony tonight. After all, we had Tre and Tahzjuan leave before it happened! There were three guys who were eliminated at the ceremony itself, and it was hard to predict where some of these roses would go.

With that being said, we’re happy to help within this piece.

In order tonight, Natasha saved Brendan, Maurissa saved Riley, Serena P. saved Joe, and Abigail saved Noah. Jessenia saved Chris and this brought us our first drama of the night with Tammy. In the end, she opted to save Thomas the rose after a conflict with Aaron earlier on. Demi chose to give her rose to Kenny, and then Mari opted to give a rose to James after being spurned amidst all the Demi drama.

Here is where things get a little surprising: Deandra decided she had enough of the cheesy gifts and gave a rose to Ivan over either Karl or Chasen. The final person handing out a rose tonight was Becca Kufrin and she opted to give her rose to Aaron. This meant that we lost Karl, Connor, and Chasen tonight. Connor’s probably the only real surprise here since he got a ton of airtime. Karl and Chasen spent too much time giving Deandra jewelry and not enough building a real connection.

What do you think about all of the eliminations on Bachelor in Paradise tonight?

Which one of these guys are you the saddest to lose? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: ABC.)

