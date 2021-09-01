Dancing with the Stars season 30: Is more cast news coming tomorrow?







We’ve already learned two of the Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast members in Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa — are we about to learn more?

In a post on Twitter (see below), Derek Hough hyped up an appearance that he’s going to be making on tomorrow’s episode of Good Morning America. You can see him at some point after 7:00 a.m. Eastern time, and we hope that he will spill all sorts of news about the new season!

So does this mean that we’ll be seeing the full cast tomorrow? We wouldn’t get your hopes up on that at the moment. Expect nothing and hope for a surprise — why wouldn’t ABC hype up a full cast reveal if there was going to be one? It is possible that we learn about one or two more people joining the show and beyond just that, scoop on what the season is going to look like. The full cast will supposedly be revealed on GMA on September 8.

In general, we don’t expect that DWTS is going to be looking to radically reinvent itself this time around. It did more of that last season in bringing on board Tyra Banks as a host and executive producer. The judging panel will all be back this time and it’s our hope that we’ll see a real focus on fun this time around. Let’s cross our fingers now and hope that there aren’t any people on board here who are known for controversy more so than anything else.

Who do you want to see when it comes to the Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast?

