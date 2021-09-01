The Blacklist season 9 debate: Could Samar return in the future?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9, we of course have questions aplenty all about returning characters — why not add Samar to that list? She’s one of the most beloved former characters on the show, and we know that she is technically still out there.

With that being said, there are some big-time complications here. Take, for example, the fact that Mozhan Marno left the show back during season 6. Also, there’s the fact that Samar has a brain condition now that is causing her memory to deteriorate. Even if Aram or someone else on the show found her, it’s hard to know how much she would even still remember.

The first challenge that would come with bringing Samar back to the show is making sure that Mozhan is available — and that’s going to be quite a challenge in its own right. Remember for a moment here that she’s been doing other roles since leaving The Blacklist, and she’s also in the process of developing a project for HBO in The Stationery Shop. This means that she’s not going to have a lot of time available; the idea of her coming back full-time is highly unlikely.

Could she do a batch of episodes? With the right story we’re still crossing our fingers. The Blacklist is in need of another female character after the departure of Megan Boone, and at least here, we’ve got a performer with an established fan base already.

While it may be unlikely, it would be nice for Aram and Samar to get some sort of closure this season. The Blacklist has not exactly told a lot of successful love stories! If nothing else, we’d at least love to see her come back for a series finale whenever the show does decide to shut things down.

Do you want to see Samar back on The Blacklist season 9?

