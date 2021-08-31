Evil season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Enter the ‘God Helmet’







Evil season 2 episode 8 is set to premiere on Paramount+ this weekend and, to the surprise of no one, it’s going to be strange.

With that being said, will it be anywhere near as strange as this past silent episode? That’s going to be tough. This was by far the most experimental episode we’ve seen of the drama, and we give Robert and Michelle King credit for coming up with an idea that was dramatic and fully justified the twist. Now, they have to figure out how to top it. This time around, the team is going to be moving away from monasteries and heading off to Cornell University — it’s playing host to some bizarre science experiments. Is one of them allowing someone to play God? We hesitant to go that far, but we are talking about something known as the “God Helmet” here.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full Evil season 2 episode 8 synopsis courtesy of SpoilerTV:

Kristen, David, and Ben are sent to Cornell University, at the request of Bishop Marx, to investigate an electrode-based experiment dubbed the “God Helmet.”

When we see details like this, it’s only inevitable that one of our first reactions is wondering how in the world this show ever aired on CBS in the first place. It is so off the beaten path from everything else that they’ve done! Then again, you can argue that this is one of its greatest strengths now on Paramount+ given that moving into season 3 they can take even more chances and be unafraid every step of the way.

