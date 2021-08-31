Supergirl season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Kate Burton back as Nia’s mom







Supergirl season 6 episode 10 is poised to air on The CW next week and there are a lot of big events here. There almost has to be when you consider where we are in the story right now! We’re getting closer to the end and Kara’s going to be tackling more threats than ever before.

Luckily, we also know that she’s going to have a little bit of help … but also some surprising obstacles. Take, for example, Nyxly. We consider this character to be one of many throwbacks that the writers are sending our way in this final batch of episodes, which have to both honor the show so far and chart a course for an excellent future for Kara and company. (We may not get to see any of it, but we like to imagine characters have a life after the series finale.)

For a few more details now on what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full Supergirl season 6 episode 10 synopsis below:

NIA SPENDS TIME WITH HER MOM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation. Supergirl recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her win over the city, but things go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up. Meanwhile, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (guest star Kate Burton). The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Jess Kardos and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#610). Original airdate 9/7/2021.

Don’t expect everything to be wrapped up within this episode, especially when it comes to Nyxly — this feels like an episode meant more to set things up rather than provide any closure.

As for the return of Burton, that just makes us excited in general — she’s one of those top-tier guest stars who makes almost any scene better. This is a good appetizer before she comes back to Grey’s Anatomy coming up this fall.

