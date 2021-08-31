Is Motherland: Fort Salem new tonight on Freeform? Season 3 talk







Is Motherland: Fort Salem tonight on Freeform? Within this piece, we’ll of course dive into this subject — but then also look ahead towards the future at the same time.

So where do we kick off here? Let’s start with the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show on the air tonight. Last week’s season 2 finale hardly resolved everything, but unfortunately, the operative word in here is “finale.” We’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while now to see precisely what’s coming up next.

How long are we talking about here insofar as a break goes? For the time being, we’re going to be stuck waiting until at least 2022 to see the resolution to the cliffhanger. Freeform luckily has confirmed already that another season is coming, though there’s also the unfortunate trade-off that it is going to be the final one on the network. Given that the season 2 ratings were far from spectacular, we can’t sit here and act altogether shocked that this is happening. At this point, we’re just glad that there is a final season happening at all.

Odds are, we’re going to be waiting for a little while to get more news about season 3, including what it will look like or some sort of estimated premiere window. At the moment, the best thing we can advise you to do is cross your fingers and hope for the best when it comes to all of your favorite characters. The writers have enough time at this point to tie together all necessary loose ends, even if it’s not going to be altogether easy. This is a show with epic stakes and a pretty enormous world; it’s one of the most ambitious programs that Freeform has from top to bottom.

