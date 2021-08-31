Stargirl season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Stormy skies in Blue Valley







Next week on Stargirl season 2 episode 5, be prepared for some more trouble in Blue Valley — with it being tied to the weather nearby. Is Eclipso ready to cause all sorts of peril? We know that he is very much the Big Bad at the moment, but the show is also doing their best to slow-burn this story. In the meantime, we’re getting a chance to watch Cindy do her part to mount some sort of resistance in her revenge plot. We’re sure that this story for her is going to reach a peak soon, but we’re not quite there yet…

Below, you can check out the full Stargirl season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more news on what’s coming:

STORMY WEATHER OVER BLUE VALLEY – As Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near. Meanwhile, Cindy’s (Meg DeLacy) plan to recruit another student takes an unexpected turn, and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) opens up to Courtney. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Steve Harper (#205). Original airdate 9/7/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One of the things that Courtney and Pat desperately need to figure out, and soon, is how to work better together. They clearly care about one another and yet, there’s still these secrets and tension between the two. As a stepfather, Pat’s going to inherently think that he knows best … but he’s not perfect. Courtney also needs to figure out that there’s a difference between being Stargirl when it matters and being over-eager to be a hero. She still needs to keep her alter ego in mind with some of her decisions.

