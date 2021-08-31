Manifest season 4 spoilers: Will the endgame change after Netflix move?







Just a matter of a few days ago, it was confirmed that a Manifest season 4 is coming to Netflix. It goes without saying that we’re still celebrating that, and we of course have a lot of questions as to what the show will look like now.

So are there a few things that we can say with some certainty? Absolutely. For starters, we know that there are twenty episodes coming in this “final season.” Also, that these episodes are going to have a slightly higher budget now that they’re at the streaming service.

But what about the endgame? Early suggestions per creator Jeff Rake were that he had a plan for six seasons. Can that be condensed? Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rake makes it clear that they have more than enough time to finish the story, and there was always meant to be a bit of flexibility here:

…The good news is I am absolutely confident that 20 episodes gives me enough time to tell the entirety of the story as I always intended to. When I’ve talked in the past about having a roadmap all the way to the end of series, that didn’t mean that I had a roadmap for literally every single episode. I have a roadmap with a series of twists and turns and flags in the sand that we would ultimately hit in order to tell the the core stories within our mythology and within our relationship drama. So it will not be a particularly difficult exercise to overlay that same exact roadmap onto 20 episodes. It will be quite organic.

With the Netflix move it’s also possible episodes could be longer, so that is another thing to take into consideration. Rake mentions that filming could start at the end of the year (fingers crossed!), so we’re feeling hopeful that at least some episodes could drop as early as 2022.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Manifest now

What do you think the endgame for Manifest could look like?

Have any big theories on the subject? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates and information coming and we don’t want you missing it. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







