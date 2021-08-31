Yellowstone season 4: Is there chance for trailer, other footage soon?







Do you want to see some more good stuff pertaining to Yellowstone season 4 sooner rather than later? We do think an opportunity awaits so many of us!

Today, the folks over at Paramount Network announced (see the Twitter post at the bottom of this article) that a Labor Day Weekend marathon is going to be upon us sooner rather than later. Starting this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Eastern, you will be able to check out the Kevin Costner show in its entirety all over again. Odds are, the network will air season 1 on Saturday, season 2 on Sunday, and then close things out on Monday with season 3.

If you are a big-time Yellowstone fan, at this point you’re very-much familiar with some of these marathons. It’s feels like they are something the folks at Paramount choose to do at any point there is a major holiday weekend — this is their most popular show and they want to get as many people on board as possible.

Is it possible that a new trailer, or at least a new teaser, is revealed over the weekend? There’s a great argument for it. For starters, maybe you educate some people about the premiere date who haven’t heard of it yet. Beyond that, it’s also possible that you get people hyped up who are discovering the show for the first time. This will probably be the last major opportunity for a marathon between now and the November 7 premiere — we can only hope that everyone makes the most of it. We want to see the new season get off to the best overall start possible!

Watch all three seasons one last time before the season 4 premiere.

The Workin' the Yellowstone Labor Day Marathon starts Saturday at 12pm ET, only on @ParamountNet. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/XFchiWQzbk — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 31, 2021

