A Million Little Things season 4 promo: Is cliffhanger addressed?







ABC released today a brand-new promo for A Million Little Things season 4, and through watching it you can feel a rush of positivity.

There were a number of different angles that the network could have taken here, whether it be addressing familiar story points or spending the entire 30 seconds on the shocking, Gary-centric cliffhanger from the end of this past season. So what did they choose to do? They went with a promo that is, by and large, happy. It’s about the value of friendship and how important it is to get through some of the more difficult days in life. There are also some fun romantic moments in here, as well, including one for Rome and Regina at the end that is almost sure to put a smile on your face.

So why is A Million Little Things going in this particular direction? If we had to guess, it’s because this promo is almost certainly not being marketed to people who are familiar with the show. Instead, this is meant more to catch people who have never seen an episode and are looking for something uplifting. This show can certainly be that, but we’re also not going to sit here and pretend like it is devoid of dramatic moments, as well. The Gary cliffhanger is a big example of that, we feel like one of the first priorities for season 4 is going to be addressing the aftermath of what he chose to do to the music teaser.

Expect some more news on season 4, including specifics on upcoming episodes, as we get further into September.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 4?

Have any specific thoughts or hopes? Be sure to let us know now in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and, of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







