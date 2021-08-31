Survivor 41 details: New info about twists, 26 days, and diverse cast







The premiere of Survivor 41 is set to air on CBS in just over three weeks — isn’t that a cause for excitement alone? This is, of courses, aided further by a lot of the new information that we have to pass on about the season today.

There are a few different things worth noting from a new Jeff Probst interview over at Parade, and it starts with something that had been rumored for a long time: This season is going to be 26 days as opposed to 39. That’s a difficult thing for longtime fans to adjust to, as so much of the show was built around the 39-day premise and every season, other than The Australian Outback, followed that lead. (Probst says the shorter number of days will allow for a faster approach to gameplay.)

Beyond just this, there are a few other changes to take note of now.

The cast – You can see all of the players for the season above, and Survivor 41 fulfills a recent CBS pledge to ensure that at least 50% of their reality TV casts come from the BIPOC community. There are also a wide range of ages on this season; the players are not all young models looking to make it on Instagram or the like.

Less reward challenges and food – Contestants will be left more to fend for themselves in this department, which should amp up the survival part of the show a little bit more than we’ve seen in the past.

Interactive elements – There will be what Probst calls a “game within the game” that takes place throughout the season, as parts of the who will be present for fans to have some fun with online. They won’t actually impact the show itself, as Survivor 41 has already been filmed.

Probst also noted that throughout the season, he will break the fourth wall and further explain twists and game elements to viewers — we’re not sure we like this, but are willing to give it a try.

