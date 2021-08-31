The Bachelorette celebrates 200 episodes during Michelle Young filming







The Bachelorette is currently in the midst of filming while Bachelor in Paradise airs — and today, a major milestone was reached!

Today (per People Magazine) you can see a celebration from the set of the new season, one featuring current lead Michelle Young alongside hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Filming for the series has been going on for a little while, and it feels like this is going to be one of the more unique seasons in a little while. What’s going on? Production can be a little more mobile now that vaccines are available, and this season could feel at least somewhat like the old version of the show — albeit with some restrictions still in place.

As of late, The Bachelorette has been filming in Michelle’s hometown of Minneapolis, which is pretty fun since it gives her guys a taste of her world and something that is near and dear to her heart. (The cake in this picture comes from Sugarspoon Desserts, a Black-owned business in the city.)

New episodes of The Bachelorette are slated to premiere in October; here’s to hoping that Michelle has an incredible journey and that along the way, she finds the right person for her! We need the franchise to have more success stories but at least in general, The Bachelorette fares better than The Bachelor in that regard. At least Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams, and Katie are all still with the men they picked during their seasons of the show.

What do you want to see on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette?

