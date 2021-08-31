Supergirl season 6: Chyler Leigh offers series finale tease!







We still have a little ways to go until the Supergirl series finale airs on The CW, but it’s never to early to start getting excited!

As the final season presses onward, it goes without saying that the stakes are going rise — there are more adversaries, more jeopardy, and higher emotional stakes. A lot of the main relationships will get pushed and there are obstacles they’ll need to conquer. Yet, we still consider Supergirl to be a happy, inspirational show in the end — we can’t imagine there being anything other than a positive outcome by the time we get to the closing minutes.

Of course, trying to get a lot of specific details on what’s coming up could prove difficult — we’re just happy to share whatever we can. The latest comes from Alex Danvers herself in Chyler Leigh, who had the following to say in an interview with TVLine:

“We have all sorts of crazy things that come out at us … Jon Cryer’s with us [as Lex Luthor] and we’ve had so many wonderful people come in as our Big Bad. There’s a lot to wrap up in the few episodes left, so just get ready. Have tissues, have popcorn, have tequila — whatever works for you. Just be ready.”

We give the producers of Supergirl a lot of credit for everything that they’ve done so far — just think in terms of everything that they’ve run up against! They had to film right in the middle of a pandemic, and that sometimes included complicated action sequences and guest stars coming in and out. That’s without even considering the fact that they had to also focus on properly wrapping up the story. That is a lot of pressure, given not just the expectations built around this series, but also the Supergirl character herself.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl right now

What are you most hoping to see on the Supergirl series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some additional updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







