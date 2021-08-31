Duncanville season 3: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes on Fox







Following tonight’s finale, will there be a Duncanville season 3 renewal over at Fox? Or, can you expect the animated comedy to be canceled? There are a few different things to talk through within this piece.

So where do we begin? Let’s start with some reassurance: You are going to see more episodes down the road! Earlier this year it was confirmed that Fox would be bringing the show back, as they have to renew animated shows early since it often takes a long time to go through the animation process. Fox is clearly high on the show, and we have to believe the voice cast and the presence of Amy Poehler both as a voice and behind the scenes certainly helps.

If there is an area where this show clearly needs some work, it is when it comes to its ratings. Season 2 has only averaged a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and around 700,000 live viewers — these are some of the lowest ratings we’ve ever seen for a show coming back for more episodes.

Yet, we think that Fox recognizes that there are some factors at play with some of this — namely, that you’re airing this show in one of the worst timeslots possible. For starters, this is the summer and ratings are historically less here than other times in the year. Also, Fox’s whole brand has been airing animated comedies on Sundays. Because this is airing on Mondays and without all that much of a high-rated lead-in, it’s not getting opportunities to succeed. It’s also airing opposite two of the most-popular summer shows in American Ninja Warrior and also Bachelor in Paradise.

As for when you can see a Duncanville season 3, we’d bank on the premiere coming at some point in 2022. Next summer makes the most sense, and we just hope that there’s a way Fox can market and showcase the program a little bit more moving forward.

