Dancing with the Stars season 30: Is Kenya Moore on board the cast?







While there are only two confirmed names at the moment who are a part of the Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast, that’s not stopping the rumors from coming out!

For the sake of this one, let’s dive into the Real Housewives universe. According to a new report from TMZ, Kenya Moore is going to be a part of the upcoming season. This casting shouldn’t come as a surprise given the history that DWTS has casting people from the franchise. Kenya would join Kim Zolciak, Nene Leakes, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna as some of the Housewives who have been on the show over the years. We’ve also seen Kenya take part in some other reality TV over time, so this is a crossover that makes a lot of sense. The Real Housewives of Atlanta is one of the most popular shows in the entire Bravo catalog.

Our hope is that the entirety of the Dancing with the Stars 30 cast will be announced in the coming days, and there’s a multitude of reasons for that. For starters, it would be nice to know the confirmed cast and not have to deal with all sorts of rumors. Meanwhile, who doesn’t want to make some early predictions on all of this?

As for when the pros are revealed, that’s really up to ABC. They could announce some of the names in the next several days, but then wait until the premiere to showcase some of the pairings.

