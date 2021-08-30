The Masked Singer season 6 promo: First look at the Bull!







We’re just over three weeks away from The Masked Singer season 6 arriving on Fox, so why not meet a new character in the Bull?

Below via Hulu, you can see a first look at this performer as they arrive on the stage! We love that the Bull is dressed ironically like a bullfighter, almost like they are taking some of their own power back. The person seems to be of stocky build and average height; they aren’t significantly larger than any of the show’s trademark security guards.

So who could be under this mask? Our first guess is that this is some sort of athlete, given that this is the sort of cool costume that a lot of people in this line of work get. It’s gotta be someone with some charisma and mystique to pull off this character! We of course can’t rule out a singer or an actor, either. What we’re trying to say, hilariously, is that it really could be anyone under there! That’s a part of the magic of this show. They often have ways to make performers appear taller and stockier than they really are.

No matter who the Bull is, we’ll have a chance to see them perform soon enough! The Masked Singer is doing something a little different this year as for the majority of this season, we’re going to be seeing these performers do their thing in two separate groups that the show will keep going until almost the very end. It almost feels like a sporting event, one where the winner of each “conference” will face off in the finale. Doesn’t that work well given that this airs during the NFL season?

What do you want to see when it comes to The Masked Singer season 6?

What sort of performer would you want to see under the Bull mask? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

