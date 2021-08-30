Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9 promo: Problems with the police







As you prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9 to arrive on TNT this coming weekend, there’s of course a lot of danger surrounding the Cody Boys. This is almost always the case, but the threat this time around is rather specific: The police.

For the entirety of the series, one of the questions that a lot of people likely have is how Deran, Craig, J, and Pope have done what they can in order to avoid the law. Some of that has to do with Smurf’s influence. So what are they going to do without her there to help?

As you watch the promo below, it's abundantly clear just how much trouble the guys are facing — and that it's not going to be easy to get them out of this position.

As you watch the promo below, it’s abundantly clear just how much trouble the guys are facing — and that it’s not going to be easy to get them out of this position. It’s not something that they’ll be able to overcome using just force. It’s a strategic showdown just as much as it is anything else.

One interesting wrinkle in all of this is the simple fact that Pope is now back in town — he’s been gone for the better part of the past three episodes and in theory, he seems to have found some closure following his mother’s death. Will that change him? There’s an opportunity for him now to be his own person, someone who is fully free of the burdens he had previously. The problem that inherently comes with this is, of course, that we’re not sure Pope knows how to do this. Consider him a work in progress.

