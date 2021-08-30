Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Liz’s plan goes south







There are a couple of notable reasons for excitement as prepare for Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 7.

Where do we begin? Let’s start with the fact that Heather Hemmens is directing! It’s always nice to see cast members get these opportunities behind the scenes and this episode (entitled “Goodnight, Elizabeth”) is going to be the actress’ directorial debut, at least when it comes to series television. (She has directed some shorts in the past.)

Beyond just all of this, there’s some serious danger coming for Jeanine Mason’s character of Liz. Of course, we know that she’s going to do everything she can with the best of intentions. Unfortunately, things don’t always work out and her actions within this episode are proof-positive of that very thing.

For a few more specifics, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

HEATHER HEMMENS DIRECTS – Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) plan does not go as expected, putting herself, Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) in danger. Meanwhile, Eduardo (guest star David DeSantos) confides in Alex (Tyler Blackburn). Also starring Nathan Dean, Michael Trevino, Heather Hemmens and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by Heather Hemmens and written by Kristen Haynes & Christopher Hollier (#307). Original airdate 9/6/2021.

Could this be the sort of episode that actually kills off a major character? While we wouldn’t rule anything out, it’d be truly shocking to lose Liz, Isobel, or Michael at this point in the story. We just feel like this plan falling apart is another way for the writers to have us all on the edge of our seats for a little while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other updates when it comes to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







