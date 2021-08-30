Nancy Drew spin-off series Tom Swift greenlit at The CW







For everyone out there excited to see more of the Nancy Drew universe, rest assured you’re going to get it.

Today, The CW confirmed that they will be ordering the Tom Swift spin-off that was first teased in an episode of Nancy Drew itself. Tian Richards will play the character, and now we just have to wait and see when this show could premiere. Obviously, it’s not going to be a part of the fall schedule; we think that a spring/summer 2022 start is a little bit more likely.

In the end, ordering Tom Swift gives the network a chance to expand another one of their franchises; as for whether or not it will be successful, that’s an entirely different story. While we’ve seen a number of strong performing spin-offs within the Arrowverse, there have been mixed results elsewhere. The Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene found itself canceled after just one season on the air. Meanwhile, a number of attempted Supernatural spin-offs never even got the green light. We are still waiting on official word about The 100 prequel, which we’re not altogether optimistic about given that it’s been so long since the flagship show even aired.

Hopefully, the news of this spin-off does give further optimism for all fans of Nancy Drew itself that the show is not going anywhere in the near future — not that we expected that in the first place. It’s not one of the highest-rated shows on the network, but it’s getting moved to a Friday timeslot moving forward and with that comes slightly lower expectations.

One more thing worth noting: Per Deadline, LeVar Burton is still poised to voice Barclay in the spin-off series. We know that he does have a larger profile now thanks to all of the Jeopardy! drama of the past few months.

