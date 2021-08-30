Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 8 Veto Ceremony results







We knew entering the week 8 Power of Veto Ceremony what was going to happen on Big Brother 23 — but we are curious about the fallout. Will we see players get more paranoid as time goes on? That feels more or less like a sure thing, especially when Kyland is one of the people on the block and he has a thing for getting paranoid at just about every moment possible.

When the dust settled, Hannah decided to use her Power of Veto in order to save Xavier, who was technically never nominated by original Head of Household Tiffany or her “anonymous” replacement in Claire. Instead, it was a punishment from this past Power of Veto.

Kyland did try to push to have the Veto used on him over the weekend so that he could cast a “sympathy vote” for Sarah Beth, but it was to no avail. Sarah Beth thinks right now that Kyland is the target and for now, we suppose everyone will continue to convince her of that. The goal here is to ensure that everyone has an easy next few days without much paranoia, and Sarah Beth will be in the dark until most likely right before her eviction. Of course, it’s also possible that she’ll campaign so hard that there is a major division between her and Kyland, which could give us at least some drama. At this point, we’re starving for at least something on the feeds!

