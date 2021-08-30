Emily VanCamp leaving The Resident, role of Nic ahead of season 5







Consider this the most shocking news related to The Resident all summer: Emily VanCamp is leaving the show.

The news of VanCamp’s exit was first confirmed by TVLine, and it comes after weeks of question marks about her future. The first major question mark came when Conrad (Matt Czuchry) was featured alone in the first season 5 poster, evidence that the show may be hiding something. Meanwhile, VanCamp and her husband Josh Bowman recently welcomed a daughter, but that wasn’t evidence that she was leaving the show outright. She could have easily just been gone for a certain period of time — it would have been easy to write into the story as well, as Conrad and Nic recently welcomed a baby together. Her character’s maternity leave could have just lined up with her own.

So what will The Resident do without Emily in the cast? That’s something that the writers probably took some time to figure out this summer. The new promo for the upcoming season features the police showing up to Conrad’s home without Nic there — and that’s something that makes us very-much concerned. While we don’t want to get morbid, VanCamp leaving the show at this point is challenging. If you have the character go off somewhere, she’d effectively be abandoning her newborn baby. If she takes the baby with her, all of a sudden you’re making it so Conrad doesn’t get to see his kid. Killing Nic off may be the only way realistically to separate her from the show without also altering our perception of this character or others in her life.

Ultimately, we don’t think the show will waste much time giving us answers — The Resident season 5 is going to premiere on Fox come Tuesday, September 21.

