Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4 video: Prepare for Mari, Demi cake chaos







Tonight on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4, we could be setting the stage for the glorious Mari – cake incident. This is something that’s been hyped up in some of the previews already, but there hasn’t been much of an indicator of what sets it up.

With that in mind, may we present a little bit of video evidence within this piece?

In the sneak peek below via Good Morning America, you can see why there’s some anger brewing between Demi and Mari — not only that, but it’s pretty understandable how it happens! Mari is displaying some indecision about what she should be doing with the guys in Paradise; following that, Demi seizes upon an opportunity to go link up with Kenny! He’s been close to Mari for most of the season but Demi’s attracted to him.

The moment that Mari sees this, she’s instantly unhappy — she feels hurt that someone she considered a friend would make a move like this. Let’s make it clear: This is precisely why Demi was brought on the show in the first place. Producers want her to cause drama and, apparently, Mari isn’t going to back down. It’s Demi’s cake (likely for Kenny) that she tosses into the fire at some point moving forward, and we have to imagine that this is not going to go over altogether well when the dust settles.

Of course, there is another potential component to this, as well: Who Kenny actually wants to be with in the end.

What do you think is going to happen on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4?

