New Amsterdam season 4 poster touts a message of love







When New Amsterdam season 4 premieres on NBC come September 21, could you see the most romantic season yet? If nothing else, it looks as though the medical drama is bringing to the table a simple message of love.

For more on this very thing, just go ahead and check out the new poster below! This one, courtesy of TVLine, carries with it a pretty simple message of “Love Heals” to go along with a close-up of Max Goodwin’s face. The quick takeaway from this poster is that the writers are going to be doing a whole lot more with the Max / Helen relationship after the two of them finally got together at the end of season 3. We do think that this is a part of what it’s a reference to, but there is so much more beyond just that.

One of the things to remember about Max professionally is that he leads with love at his job — he cares for his patients and he is doing everything he can to alter the system. His ideal is to see New Amsterdam as an institution that treats patients equally, shows compassion, and finds a way to give everyone access to the care they need. Ideals are almost impossible to reach, and it would be frivolous to sit here and say that everything for sure is going to pan out perfectly. We’re sure that there will be other challenges throughout the season, and that is something that we’re looking forward to exploring.

In general, we’re just glad to see the show back on the air! Also, it will be nice to have more of a full, proper season after this past one was delayed significantly by the global health crisis. The last two seasons faced so many challenges and for us, it’s just going to be great to have New Amsterdam in more of a traditional pattern again.

